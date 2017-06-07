07 Jun 2017, Edition - 694, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • A Burmese military aircraft reportedly carrying more than 100 people has gone missing, officials say
  • Rahul Gandhi is a worried man. His cause of worry is an angry senior member of the Congress’ Gujarat unit
  • Central problem in J&K is cross-border terrorism, & Pak’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy:India at Human Right’s Council
  • MIRACULOUS ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Girl run over by train, escapes unhurt
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
Coimbatore

Brother, sister electrocuted

Covai Post Network
June 7, 2017
1

A brother and his sister – both in teens – were electrocuted when they came into contact with a live wire snapped on the terrace of their house in Ukkadam in the city after heavy rain and wind.

The bodies of Salman (18) and Banuma (16) were kept in the government hospital for post mortem, police said.

Banuma has gone to the terrace of the house in Masjid Colony, to fetch clothes, following downpour and accidentally stepped on to the wire and began screaming, police said. Hearing this, Salman rushed to the terrace and attempted to rescue her and was electrocuted.

Rain lashed various parts of the city, inundating major roads, resulting in traffic block for nearly half an hour.

ALSO READ

Comments 1
Very sad. Can't imagine the parents' plight😔😞 [UmaRam] - Jun 07, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Treat women with dignity and make the society civilised
May 05, 2017

It was 2 p.m., when Reshma (name changed) in torn clothes, rushed into the mansion, where she was staying. The warden, following an alert from….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for kidney stones – II
May 05, 2017

Our physical body is only one-fifth of us, there are four more layers to us. And it is these layers that control what happens in the physical body composed of elements….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Yoga Can Help Fight Back Pain: 4 Effective Poses You Must Try
May 05, 2017

Back pain can be caused by simplest of things. One of the most common reasons would certainly include sitting all day long with minimal physical activity….

Read More