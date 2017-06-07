Brother, sister electrocuted

A brother and his sister – both in teens – were electrocuted when they came into contact with a live wire snapped on the terrace of their house in Ukkadam in the city after heavy rain and wind.

The bodies of Salman (18) and Banuma (16) were kept in the government hospital for post mortem, police said.

Banuma has gone to the terrace of the house in Masjid Colony, to fetch clothes, following downpour and accidentally stepped on to the wire and began screaming, police said. Hearing this, Salman rushed to the terrace and attempted to rescue her and was electrocuted.

Rain lashed various parts of the city, inundating major roads, resulting in traffic block for nearly half an hour.