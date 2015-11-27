FLASH NEWS Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala, 3 injured

Coimbatore


BSF displays its mighty weapons

Covai Post Network
November 27, 2015

The 118th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) displayed its weapons at an exclusive exhibition held at the Kongu Vellalar auditorium on the Somanur Road, as part of an effort to create awareness among students and the civilians.

One could hear a number of “wow”s as school students strolled through the exhibition.

V. Kumar, a Class VIII student, described the exhibition as a good opportunity for the kids to have a visual treat of the weapons that the men use to guard the country. “We can only see these things on TV, but this is a good opportunity to look at them in person,” he said. Another student, C. Rohan, added that such exhibitions will help students who aspire to join the military to learn about the weapons.

The public who visited the exhibition also shared their happiness as they felt that this was an interesting opportunity. V. Sekar, one of the visitors, added that such exhibitions should be conducted more frequently.

The BSF personnel also staged a band show exhibiting their musical skills to the visitors.​

