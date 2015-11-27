BSF displays its mighty weapons

The 118th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) displayed its weapons at an exclusive exhibition held at the Kongu Vellalar auditorium on the Somanur Road, as part of an effort to create awareness among students and the civilians.

One could hear a number of “wow”s as school students strolled through the exhibition.

V. Kumar, a Class VIII student, described the exhibition as a good opportunity for the kids to have a visual treat of the weapons that the men use to guard the country. “We can only see these things on TV, but this is a good opportunity to look at them in person,” he said. Another student, C. Rohan, added that such exhibitions will help students who aspire to join the military to learn about the weapons.

The public who visited the exhibition also shared their happiness as they felt that this was an interesting opportunity. V. Sekar, one of the visitors, added that such exhibitions should be conducted more frequently.

The BSF personnel also staged a band show exhibiting their musical skills to the visitors.​