BSMS, BHMS counselling schedule announced

The first phase of single window counseling for selection of candidates for BSMS / BAMS / BUMS / BNYS / BHMS courses 2016-2017 session in six Government and six self- financing I.S.M. and Homeopathy Medical Colleges would be conducted at the office of the Selection Committee, Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Arignar Anna Govt. Hospital of Indian Medicine campus, Arumbakkam, Chennai-106 as per the Counseling Schedule mentioned below.

Individual intimation / call letter have already been sent to all eligible candidates up to General Merit Rank 2830, Cut-Off Mark up to 165.50 by SMS and by post.

Candidates who have not received the same shall download their individual call letters from Website: www.tnhealth.org by entering their respective Application Register Number (A.R.No.) and their date of birth.

Candidates shall attend the first phase single window counseling on the date and time mentioned below against his / her aggregate marks with all the original certificates / documents or bonafide certificate /tuition fee receipt from the institution where they are studying at present with the prescribed fee of Rs.5,500/- (Rupees five thousand and five hundred only) in the form of Demand Draft drawn on or after 01.11.2016 from a nationalised bank drawn in favour of “Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Chennai-106″ payable at Chennai.

For General Merit list and other details please visit www.tnhealth.org.