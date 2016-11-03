FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


BSMS, BHMS counselling schedule announced

Covai Post Network
November 3, 2016
The first phase of single window counseling for selection of candidates for BSMS / BAMS / BUMS / BNYS / BHMS courses 2016-2017 session in six Government and six self- financing I.S.M. and Homeopathy Medical Colleges would be conducted at the office of the Selection Committee, Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Arignar Anna Govt. Hospital of Indian Medicine campus, Arumbakkam, Chennai-106 as per the Counseling Schedule mentioned below.

Individual intimation / call letter have already been sent to all eligible candidates up to General Merit Rank 2830, Cut-Off Mark up to 165.50 by SMS and by post.

Candidates who have not received the same shall download their individual call letters from Website: www.tnhealth.org by entering their respective Application Register Number (A.R.No.) and their date of birth.

Candidates shall attend the first phase single window counseling on the date and time mentioned below against his / her aggregate marks with all the original certificates / documents or bonafide certificate /tuition fee receipt from the institution where they are studying at present with the prescribed fee of Rs.5,500/- (Rupees five thousand and five hundred only) in the form of Demand Draft drawn on or after 01.11.2016 from a nationalised bank drawn in favour of “Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Chennai-106″ payable at Chennai.

For General Merit list and other details please visit www.tnhealth.org.

