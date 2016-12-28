BSNL to provide fibre connectivity to TNAU

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BSNL to provide fibre connectivity between all departments of the varsity for strengthening CAMPUS LAN.

BSNL will maintain the fibre connectivity and also provide telecom services on request of the varsity for the benefit of the students, during the lease period, a TNAU release said here today.

The MoU was signed last evening by senior officials from both sides in the presence of BSNL Principal General Manager, D. Sivaraj and TNAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr. K. Ramasamy.