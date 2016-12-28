FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


BSNL to provide fibre connectivity to TNAU

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BSNL to provide fibre connectivity between all departments of the varsity for strengthening CAMPUS LAN.

BSNL will maintain the fibre connectivity and also provide telecom services on request of the varsity for the benefit of the students, during the lease period, a TNAU release said here today.

The MoU was signed last evening by senior officials from both sides in the presence of BSNL Principal General Manager, D. Sivaraj and TNAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr. K. Ramasamy.

