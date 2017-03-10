Burglar arrested, 80 sovereigns of stolen jewels recovered

Thanjavur: Police arrested a burglar and are on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the burglary of 150 sovereigns from a house in Kumbakonam in 2016. Police also recovered 80 sovereigns of stolen jewels from the arrested.

Salaamath Nisha , resident of Radhakrishnan street, Anjugam Nagar, Kumbakonam, was gone to his relative’s house in Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district on September 10, 2016. Taking advantage of this, unidentified burglars gained entry into the house after breaking open its lock, and took away 150 sovereigns kept in the bureau.

Salaamath Nisha who returned home the next day morning was shocked to find the door lock broken and the jewels stolen. Based on a complaint by her, Kumbakonam taluk police registered a case. A special team was formed to nab the burglars.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old youth namely Touhid Rahman and resident of Pamban in Rameswaram approached a jewellery shop located in Uchipillaiyar temple in Kumbakonam in a bid to sell 80 sovereigns of jewels. The jeweller who grew suspicious alerted the police.

On being alerted, police rushed there, picked up Touhid Rahman and grilled him. Interrogation by police revealed that Touhid Rahman had stolen the jewels from Salaamath Nisha’s house and two more persons were also involved in the burglary. Police arrested Touhid Rahman and recovered 80 sovereigns of stolen jewels from him