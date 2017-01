Burglars broke into the house of one Suresh residing at CTO colony in Sundarapuram and decamped with 25 sovereign of gold ornaments and Rs. 1 lakh in cash on Saturday night.

Suresh, along with his family had gone to Chennai to attend a marriage ceremony, when burglars entered his house.

The break-in came to light when a neighbour , who noticed the back -door ajar duely informed his relatives , who informed the police.

Pothanur police have registered a case and are investigating.