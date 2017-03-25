FLASH NEWS Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cancels his proposed visit to Sri Lanka after facing backlash Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare collapses Govt makes Aadhaar card mandatory for all mobile numbers Election Commission halts appointment of 16 Vice Chairpersons of PSUs in Jammu & Kashmir after a complaint by the opposition NC Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side

Coimbatore


Burglars strike at farmer’s house, decamp with 15 sovereigns gold

Covai Post Network
March 25, 2017
Unidentified men entered the house of a farmer at Karuppa Mudhaliyarkottai near here early on Friday decamped with 15 sovereigns jewels. The farmer, Balasundaram, was out of town, when the burglary took place.

According to sources, Balasundaram’s wife Elambal (55) and daughter-in-law Paavai (34) were sleeping in a room after latching the main door from inside.

The two women woke up after hearing footsteps in the main hall. They were shocked to see unidentified men, who gained entry into the house by breaking open the main latch. As the women raised an alarm, the burglars escaped through the backyard of the house.

When Elambal and Paavai came to the hall, they found the cupboard broken open and 15 sovereigns jewels missing.

A police team attached to the Ammapettai police station inspected the scene of crime and conducted enquiry. Based on a complaint by Paavai, Ammapettai police have registered a case.

