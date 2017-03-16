FLASH NEWS OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project

Coimbatore


Bus driver fined for not giving way to ambulance

Covai Post Network
March 16, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

The driver of a private bus was fined Rs.1,000 for not giving way to ambulance in the city today.

According to police, the bus route number 85 was moving near the City railway station, when an ambulance with a patient was coming from behind. Despite the alarm, the bus driver, Sukhdev continued to move, without clearing the way for ambulance.

A traffic constable immediately stopped the bus and cleared the way.

Advising him give way for ambulance in future, police asked Sukhdev to pay a fine of Rs. 1000.

