Bus driver fined for not giving way to ambulance

The driver of a private bus was fined Rs.1,000 for not giving way to ambulance in the city today.

According to police, the bus route number 85 was moving near the City railway station, when an ambulance with a patient was coming from behind. Despite the alarm, the bus driver, Sukhdev continued to move, without clearing the way for ambulance.

A traffic constable immediately stopped the bus and cleared the way.

Advising him give way for ambulance in future, police asked Sukhdev to pay a fine of Rs. 1000.