Business incubator opened in City

The Coimbatore Institute of Engineering and Technology (CIET) has opened a Technology Business Incubator to support budding entrepreneurs planning ventures in the city.

The incubator near Ganapathy in the City, is sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Government of India. Called the Incubating IoT Dreams (I2D), it is expected to give shape to the ideas of entrepreneurs in the field of technology.

“This Centre facilitates the initial journey of a startup and enables new ventures to survive and succeed in the market place. The incubator provides a range of specialised support services like technical, marketing and financial assistance to potential start-ups with promising ideas, innovations and technologies,” a statement said.

C.K. Kumaravel, CEO and Co-founder of Naturals Salon, who inaugurated the centre said a successful entrepreneur sees problems as opportunities.