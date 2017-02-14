FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Coimbatore


Business incubator opened in City

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Coimbatore Institute of Engineering and Technology (CIET) has opened a Technology Business Incubator to support budding entrepreneurs planning ventures in the city.

The incubator near Ganapathy in the City, is sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Government of India. Called the Incubating IoT Dreams (I2D), it is expected to give shape to the ideas of entrepreneurs in the field of technology.

“This Centre facilitates the initial journey of a startup and enables new ventures to survive and succeed in the market place. The incubator provides a range of specialised support services like technical, marketing and financial assistance to potential start-ups with promising ideas, innovations and technologies,” a statement said.

C.K. Kumaravel, CEO and Co-founder of Naturals Salon, who inaugurated the centre said a successful entrepreneur sees problems as opportunities.

