FLASH NEWS Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district; 2 terrorists believed to be hiding Kamal Haasan congratulates Sathyaraj, who plays Katappa in Baahubali, for expressing regret over his controversial remarks China’s 1st unmanned Cargo Spacecraft successfully completes automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 Spacelab Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh 13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders

Coimbatore


Business team to visit Maldives to explore trade opportunities

Covai Post Network
April 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A high power business delegation led by A. Shaktivel, Regional Chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organisatons, will be visiting Maldives from April 27 to April 29 to explore possibilities of trade opportunities and joint ventures.

The delegation will comprise exporters, importers and investors from various sectors including building and construction, processed food, textiles and garments,Home appliances, fashion accessories, Home furnishing, Health Care service, Shaktivel said in a release today.

Apart from participating in the Happy Ramadan 2017 – B2B Meet Cum B2C Exhibition at Male, the delegation will meet the members of Maldives National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and leading industries and trade representatives to explore possibilities of investment, joint ventures and trade opportunities, he said.

The three-day expo will showcase Indian products and services which are high in quality and competitive in pricing and in order to familiarise the Maldivians on the Indian products the exhibition is also opened to the public.

The agenda of the delegation includes finding out ways and means to improve trade and investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure, textiles, agro, food and electronics.

India is also focusing Maldives for investments especially for Infrastructure and tourism aid, Sakthivel said,
Trade between India and Maldives was $183.38 million during 2015 and $159.13 million in 2016 (April to January), which is aimed to be doubled by 2020, he said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS