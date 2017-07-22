Buyer flees with car during trial run

A car buyer took a vehicle for a trial run and fled with it.
Yoganathan, from Thandaiyarpet in Chennai and running a cab service, had put his Rs7.5 lakh worth car for sale through OLX. He was approached by one Manikandan working in a private company here. Manikandan asked Yoganathan to come to Lakshmi Mill Junction in the City on Friday.
According to police, “Yoganathan came with the car and got a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as advance payment. Manikandan asked for a trial ride and fled with the vehicle.’’ To add to Yoganathan’s dismay, the cheque given was fake.
Race Course police have filed a case and investigation is on.
