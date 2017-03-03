FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


Bystander crushed to death in freak accident

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017

In a tragic incident, a bystander in the city today was crushed to death, when a crane which was lifting a toppled lorry fell on him.

Earlier, the driver of a sand-laden lorry lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres got punctured and stopped in the middle of the road in Puliakulam.

As the traffic in the busy area was disrupted, police requisitioned a crane to clear the lorry, attracting a huge crowd, policed said.

The crane suddenly gave way and fell on one Shivakumar, a painter by profession, resulting in his death on the spot.

The body was sent to post-mortem and further investigations are on.

