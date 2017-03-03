Bystander crushed to death in freak accident

In a tragic incident, a bystander in the city today was crushed to death, when a crane which was lifting a toppled lorry fell on him.

Earlier, the driver of a sand-laden lorry lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres got punctured and stopped in the middle of the road in Puliakulam.

As the traffic in the busy area was disrupted, police requisitioned a crane to clear the lorry, attracting a huge crowd, policed said.

The crane suddenly gave way and fell on one Shivakumar, a painter by profession, resulting in his death on the spot.

The body was sent to post-mortem and further investigations are on.