C.R.I. Pumps felicitates teachers at Mupperum Vizha

Teachers of the Government High School, Gandhi Maanagar, were felicitated for achieving 100 per cent pass results in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (S.S.L.C) exams CRI Pumps at the Mupperum Vizha, jointly organized by C.R.I. Pumps and the Siddapudur Alumni Association. The event was organized at Government High School, Gandhi Maanagar, Coimbatore.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) activities, C.R.I. Pumps is implementing various projects in nine Government schools that the company has adopted under the school improvement programme of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Mupperum Vizha is one such activity that was recently organized by this corporate house.

G. Soundararajan, Vice Chairman, C.R.I Pumps, participated in this programme and personally honoured all the teachers for achieving 100 percent results. Students who excelled in education, sports, and literary activities were also honoured.

During his address to the gathering, Soundararajan appreciated the sincere efforts taken by the headmistress, teachers, and students for achieving 100 per cent pass results. As a founder of Siddapudur Alumni Association, he lauded the efforts taken by his members in bringing in a positive change in Gandhi Maanagar School through focussed interventions.

A press release from C.R.I Pumps said that the main objective behind the school adoption programme is to bridge the gap between Government and private schools, in terms of infrastructure, facilities and quality of education imparted. In an effort to turn the Government Schools to model schools for enlightened education, C.R.I Pumps, in association with Siddapudur Higher Secondary School Association, is carrying out various activities to improve the quality of education.