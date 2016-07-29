FLASH NEWS Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks founder Assange Tamil Nadu Class 10th result announced, 5059 schools score 100% Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district Election Commission to hold live EVM demo in Delhi tomorrow India’s first womb transplant successfully conducted in Pune Hacker says data stolen to make Zomato launch bug bounty India has capability to make 2,600 nuclear weapons: Pakistan Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dies at 77 Post ceremony boycott, Iran’s Asghar accepts Oscar at Cannes Google announces Android version for 1 GB RAM phones

Coimbatore


C.R.I. Pumps felicitates teachers at Mupperum Vizha

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2016

Teachers of the Government High School, Gandhi Maanagar, were felicitated for achieving 100 per cent pass results in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (S.S.L.C) exams CRI Pumps at the Mupperum Vizha, jointly organized by C.R.I. Pumps and the Siddapudur Alumni Association. The event was organized at Government High School, Gandhi Maanagar, Coimbatore.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) activities, C.R.I. Pumps is implementing various projects in nine Government schools that the company has adopted under the school improvement programme of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Mupperum Vizha is one such activity that was recently organized by this corporate house.

G. Soundararajan, Vice Chairman, C.R.I Pumps, participated in this programme and personally honoured all the teachers for achieving 100 percent results. Students who excelled in education, sports, and literary activities were also honoured.

During his address to the gathering, Soundararajan appreciated the sincere efforts taken by the headmistress, teachers, and students for achieving 100 per cent pass results. As a founder of Siddapudur Alumni Association, he lauded the efforts taken by his members in bringing in a positive change in Gandhi Maanagar School through focussed interventions.

A press release from C.R.I Pumps said that the main objective behind the school adoption programme is to bridge the gap between Government and private schools, in terms of infrastructure, facilities and quality of education imparted. In an effort to turn the Government Schools to model schools for enlightened education, C.R.I Pumps, in association with Siddapudur Higher Secondary School Association, is carrying out various activities to improve the quality of education.

