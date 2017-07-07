07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Cadastral map gives data to act against encroachment

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kerala: Land encroachment will soon be something of the past if the government acts on the data on illegal occupants provided by the cadastral map prepared with the satellite information.

The map helps in pin pointing the land owned by each individual, the ones owned by government and other regions.

The cadastral map preparation in Kerala is almost complete after the Kerala Biodiversity Board worked in accomplishing the mission.

The map was prepared to collect details of the Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) on the basis of study conducted Madhav Gadgil heading the Western Ghats Ecology Expert (WGEE) panel.

The biodiversity board had got a pat on its back from the Ministry of Environment and Forest during the UPA regime for completing the work in a record time.

The map contains 11 important information including block number, survey number of the land, sub-division number and owner’s details among others.

This process has provided the district administration in the encroachment-prone districts of Idukki and Waynad valuable data about the land owned by the government.

Sources said if the government was serious about evicting encroachers, there was sufficient data to flush out the land grabbers.

The UPA Government was on the verge of implementing the WGEE report when the people of ESA mainly in Idukki and Waynad in Kerala took to the streets forcing the government to set up a high-level working group headed by space scientist Kasturirangan to water down the Gadgil report.

The Kasturirangan report recommended prohibition of development activities in 60,000 sq km ecologically sensitive area spread over Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“The Western Ghats is a biological treasure trove that is endangered, and it needs to be protected and regenerated, indeed celebrated for its enormous wealth of endemic species and natural beauty,” the report says.

The map brings more clarity to the data provided by the panchayat, forest and other departments.

The cadastral map of the 123 villages mentioned in the Kasturirangan report should bring more authenticity about the villages exempted from the ESA zone.

