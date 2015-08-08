FLASH NEWS Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive BSF seizes snake venom worth ₹12 crore in West Bengal

Coimbatore


Cadets get know-how on soil health

by Covai Post Network
August 8, 2015

A lecture on soil health was organized at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for NCC cadets on Friday to mark the commemoration of the International Year of Soils-2015.

According to officials, about 400 NCC cadets were taking part in the Combined Annual Training Camp, organized by 4 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC, Coimbatore at TNAU from August 1-10. Students from Coimbatore and nearby districts were participating in the camp.

Cadets were exposed to various guest lectures as part of the programme and the lecture on ‘Soil Health’ was delivered by the Professor A. Vadivel, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, TNAU.

He explained to them the basics of soil, origin of soil, need for its conservation and maintenance of soil fertility. Participants were made to undergo practical demonstration including a simple test to identify the soil quality.

Lt. Col. Antony Joseph, Commanding Officer, 4 Tamil Nadu Battalion, Coimbatore, presided over the function.

