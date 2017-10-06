Call for early introduction of electric vehicles

One of the few constants in technology is change and an important question being asked is how soon will electric vehicles arrive in the country, a top official in the Technology Development Board said today.

Change tends to accelerate at ‘inflection points’ where a technological advancement or shift in policy will make a practical translation for greener mobility solutions, board secretary Dr Bindu Dey said at a workshop to discuss ways for faster adoption of EVs in the country.

As most of the Southern States were gearing up for a separate EV policy, the workshop was aimed at creating knowledge resource and favourable ecosystem for mass percolation, she said.

The workshop was to create awareness, technology initiatives and business models for electric mobility (EM) in line with the National Mission of Electric Mobility (NMEM) for 2030, Hemalatha Annamalai,