  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
  • Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border: Air Marshal BS Dhanoa
Call for early introduction of electric vehicles

October 6, 2017
One of the few constants in technology is change and an important question being asked is how soon will electric vehicles arrive in the country, a top official in the Technology Development Board said today.

Change tends to accelerate at ‘inflection points’ where a technological advancement or shift in policy will make a practical translation for greener mobility solutions, board secretary Dr Bindu Dey said at a workshop to discuss ways for faster adoption of EVs in the country.

As most of the Southern States were gearing up for a separate EV policy, the workshop was aimed at creating knowledge resource and favourable ecosystem for mass percolation, she said.

The workshop was to create awareness, technology initiatives and business models for electric mobility (EM) in line with the National Mission of Electric Mobility (NMEM) for 2030, Hemalatha Annamalai,

