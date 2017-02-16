Call to validate traditional knowledge

There is the need to validate traditional knowledge to keep pace with the growth of the world market for medicinal plants, according to Emeritus professor of Banaras Hindu University Dr G P Dubey.

In his address to the two-day National Conference on Agrotechnology and Profitable Marketing of Tropical Medicinal and Aromatic Plants organised at Tamil Nadu Agricltural University (TNAU), Dubey pointed out that a few medicinal plants grownin the State were proven to be efficacious for the management of type 2 diabetes.

These could be introduced for commercial cultivation to meet the world market demand, he said.

The conference, organised by the Society for Conservation and Resource Development of Medicinal plants, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi, in association with TNAU was to facilitate scientists and research scholars to deliberate on technological interventions required to meet the growing demand for medicinal and aromatic plants. About 250 delegates are participating in this conference.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr K Ramasamy lauded the scientific achievements of Dubey, who has unveiled the bio-activity of molecules for management of metabolic disorders including type II diabetes.

Ramasamy made a citation on his IPR achievements with A Life Time Achievement Award.

India Vetiver Network (INVN) a nonprofit scientific network to promote vetiver in India, was launched as part of the conference.

Vetiver (Indian grass with fragrant root) has worldwide application to tackle many environmental issues like soil erosion, mitigation of soil and water pollution.

The mission of INVN is environmental protection using vetiver through promotion of research in vetiver like identifying varieties and improving production technologies and distillation and ways for value-addition.