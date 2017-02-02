FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Cambridge English hosts thought-leaders’ conclave, signs MoU

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017
Cambridge English Language Assessment (CELA) (Part of the University of Cambridge) today conducted an educational thought-leaders’ conclave here.

Representatives from leading educational institutions in the region participated in the conclave and contributed their perspectives to the discussions drawing from their experience.

Speaking on the occasion, CELA Deputy Director Global Network, Liam Vint said, “We had a very fruitful discussion at the focus group sessions, as we got a better idea of what is currently needed by students and educators in the region. The open conversation with heads of institutions will help us focus on finding solutions to their specific needs.”

Cambridge English works with several partners across India to promote the use of standardised international assessments as benchmark levels to improve the learning and teaching of English and is keen to work with many more such partners to give the teachers and students access to international English qualifications, Vint said.

The conclave had two focus group sessions, conducted by CELA Senior Assessment Services Manager – South Asia, Vijayapadma Srinivas which focused on exploring the aspirations of young India and about shaping the leaders of the future through communication development programmes.

Later, an MoU was signed between Cambridge English and Hindusthan Group of Institutions in a step towards making English language assessment and testing more accessible to students belonging to the group of institutions.

