Cambridge English hosts thought-leaders’ conclave, signs MoU

Cambridge English Language Assessment (CELA) (Part of the University of Cambridge) today conducted an educational thought-leaders’ conclave here.

Representatives from leading educational institutions in the region participated in the conclave and contributed their perspectives to the discussions drawing from their experience.

Speaking on the occasion, CELA Deputy Director Global Network, Liam Vint said, “We had a very fruitful discussion at the focus group sessions, as we got a better idea of what is currently needed by students and educators in the region. The open conversation with heads of institutions will help us focus on finding solutions to their specific needs.”

Cambridge English works with several partners across India to promote the use of standardised international assessments as benchmark levels to improve the learning and teaching of English and is keen to work with many more such partners to give the teachers and students access to international English qualifications, Vint said.

The conclave had two focus group sessions, conducted by CELA Senior Assessment Services Manager – South Asia, Vijayapadma Srinivas which focused on exploring the aspirations of young India and about shaping the leaders of the future through communication development programmes.

Later, an MoU was signed between Cambridge English and Hindusthan Group of Institutions in a step towards making English language assessment and testing more accessible to students belonging to the group of institutions.