  • Was harassed, forced to sell Kodanadu Estate: Former owner
  • In 3 years, we achieved what UPA couldn’t in 70: Amit Shah
  • Modi becomes most followed leader on Facebook
  • India’s first e-taxi, e-rickshaw flagged off in Nagpur
  • Kamal Haasan said he does not have to do a show like Satyamev Jayate to prove he is socially responsible
  • Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Stone pelting started at five different locations in Anantnag district, J&K
  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be out on May 28
  • Stone Pelters-Terrorists nexus in Kashmir exposed
  • Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter
Camera traps to be set up to monitor jumbo movement near railway tracks

Covai Post Network
August 2, 2016

Camera traps would be installed to monitor the movements of elephants near the railway tracks and underpasses constructed at important elephant crossing zones and bushes alongside the tracks be cleared for better visibility for loco pilots.

These were some of the decisions arrived at during the meeting between officials of the State Forest Department and Palakkad Railway Division on Sunday.

The Forest Department would identify two places for the construction of railway underpasses for elephants between Madukkarai and Wayalar stations.

A debate on constructing the underpass has been going on for long time and the work has been put in abeyance as the project required Rs. 30 crores. The death of three elephants in the area in less than two months has prompted the officials to act fast. The work would be taken up by the Railways once the Tamil Nadu Government grants the funds.

The officials also inspected the 3 km stretch of the Madukkarai-Walayar ‘B’ line, which runs inside the forest to select the spots for installing camera traps and constructing underpass.

They also agreed for a joint patrolling to monitor the movement of elephants and to construct a watch tower.

