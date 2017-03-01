Camp to vaccinate 3.87L cattle

Thanjavur: About 3.87 lakh heads of cattle in the district will be vaccinated to check the spread of ‘komari’ disease during the special camp that began today. It will be on up to March 21.

Collector A Annadurai, who inaugurated the camp at Marungulam panchayat, said that the State Government has ordered conduct of the camp twice a year. It is to be next held in September. At least 76 teams of veterinary doctors have been formed for this.

The Collector appealed to the people to bring their cattle to the camp.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Rajasekaran and assistant directors P Nedunchezhian and S Ravichandran were present during the inauguration.