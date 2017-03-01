FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Camp to vaccinate 3.87L cattle

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017

Thanjavur: About 3.87 lakh heads of cattle in the district will be vaccinated to check the spread of ‘komari’ disease during the special camp that began today. It will be on up to March 21.

Collector A Annadurai, who inaugurated the camp at Marungulam panchayat, said that the State Government has ordered conduct of the camp twice a year. It is to be next held in September. At least 76 teams of veterinary doctors have been formed for this.

The Collector appealed to the people to bring their cattle to the camp.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Rajasekaran and assistant directors P Nedunchezhian and S Ravichandran were present during the inauguration.

