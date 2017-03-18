Car racer Ashwin Sundar, wife killed as BMW rams into tree, catches fire

Chennai: Professional car racer Ashwin Sundar, 27, and his wife Nivedhitha were charred to death after their BMW car rammed a tree at Santhome High Road in Chennai early in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said Sundar and his wife, a doctor by profession, were trapped inside the car after the vehicle got stuck between a wall and a tree. The car caught fire in the impact the and the couple struggled to open the jammed doors.

Passersby, who saw the vehicle on fire, alerted the Chennai city police control room, and a team of police personnel from the Adyar traffic investigation wing rushed to the spot.

Fire service personnel from Mylapore struggled for an hour to put out the fire.

Vanitha, Traffic Investigation Wing Inspector managed to break open the car and recovered the bodies that were sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

The police identified the duo with the help of the car registration number. The accident happened when the couple were returning home after visiting their friend’s house at MRC Nagar in Raja Annamalaipuram. The couple was residing in Alapakkam near Porur.