Cases against 20 for spreading rumours on CM’s health

Covai Post Network
October 16, 2016
Cases were registered against 20 persons, including a DMK councillor, in Pollachi, for allegedly spreading rumours on the health condition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is under treatment in Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

The Pollachi Municipal chairman and AIADMK town secretary Krishnakumar lodged a complaint that DMK councillor Navaneethakrishnan had posted verses on social media, on the health condition of chief minister, police said.

Some 20 persons had shared these verses on Facebook, the complainant said, based on which police registered cases against them under IPC sections including 153 (A) (promoting enmity and disharmony). Investigations are on.

