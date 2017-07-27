Cash and mobiles worth Rs18L stolen from shop

Kozhikode: Burglars ransacked a mobile shop in Thiruvananthapuram and looted articles and cash worth Rs 18 lakh, police said.

Mobile phones worth about Rs 16 lakh and cash of Rs 1.9 lakh was looted in the wee hours of Thursday.

Migrant labourers are suspected to be behind the heist based on the CCTV visuals.

Seven members are seen in the visuals. This gang is suspected to be behind the burglary of Rs 18 lakh from a shop in Ernakulam on July​ 22 and Rs 13 lakh in Kollam on July 24.

The burglars appeared particular about taking away branded phones.

The modus operandi was to smuggle the booty to Nepal and sell them there so as to escape from identifying them through the IMEI number.