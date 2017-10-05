Cat struck in tree for thee days rescued

Fire and Rescue personnel on Thursday rescued a cat that was struck up a tree in the Head Post Office premises for the last three days.

The cat, it is learnt had climbed the neem tree and got struck there since it did not know how to get down.

After attempts by the postal employees to bring down the cat failed, they called the Fire and Rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued it manually.

”Seven rescue personnel were involved in the operation that lasted for about 30 minutes. We receive at least 20 to 30 calls like this every year,” an official said.

Though two officials were holding a bedspread to hold the cat, it jumped and ran away, he added.

According to Mini Vasudevan, Head, Humane Animal Society, such rescue missions have become common these days. “We receive large number of calls every day. Cats, especially kittens often get struck in trees, parapets, and in the rain water harvesting pipes,” she said.

“With the increasing number of man-animal conflicts, the animals are losing their homes. They need shelter. Stray animals breed on garbage. We should have a good waste management system to reduce their population,” Mini added.