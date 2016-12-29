Caution against consuming food wrapped in newspapers

In view of the advisory from FSSAI, the district administration today cautioned the public about the health hazards of consuming food wrapped in newspapers.

It is a general practice for small hoteliers, petty tea shops and vendors to wrap idlis, bajji and bondas, and other eatables in newspapers and supply to the public and nearby shops.

A few days back, FSSAI had warned against consumption of such food, as the ink and chemicals in the newspapers contained bacteria causing stomach-related diseases, indigestion and also cancer, District Collector T N Hariharan said.

He also warned vendors not to use newspapers for wrapping or use polythene bags for supplying hot tea and coffee, which also create health hazards.

Since the last date for registering and getting licence for vendors and hoteliers was not extended further from August 2016, those who have not registered so far were asked to immediately take steps to get registered, Hariharan said.