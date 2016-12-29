FLASH NEWS President Pranab Mukherjee calls for protection of ‘right to doubt, disagree and dispute’ Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Coimbatore


Caution against consuming food wrapped in newspapers

Covai Post Network
December 29, 2016
Image credit : File photo

In view of the advisory from FSSAI, the district administration today cautioned the public about the health hazards of consuming food wrapped in newspapers.

It is a general practice for small hoteliers, petty tea shops and vendors to wrap idlis, bajji and bondas, and other eatables in newspapers and supply to the public and nearby shops.

A few days back, FSSAI had warned against consumption of such food, as the ink and chemicals in the newspapers contained bacteria causing stomach-related diseases, indigestion and also cancer, District Collector T N Hariharan said.

He also warned vendors not to use newspapers for wrapping or use polythene bags for supplying hot tea and coffee, which also create health hazards.

Since the last date for registering and getting licence for vendors and hoteliers was not extended further from August 2016, those who have not registered so far were asked to immediately take steps to get registered, Hariharan said.

