Cbe Dst Police organise Kattu Pongal in tribal hamlets

Villagers from 21 tribal villages in and around Athikadavu came together to celebrate ‘Kaattu Pongal’ (forest Pongal) in Maanaru near Mulli Reserve Forest here on Friday.

According to police, more than 360 villagers participated in the Pongal celebration that was jointly organised by the Coimbatore District Police, Naxal Special Division, Forest Department Officials and Coimbatore District Home Guards.

As a part of the celebrations, various games and cultural events were held for the tribals and gifts was handed out.

A similar Kattu Pongal was held at Kondanur near Thudiyalur on Thursday.