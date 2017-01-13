FLASH NEWS TN Govt declares Jan 17th as Govt Holiday to celebrate MGR’s 100th birth anniversary Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova lose Sydney International final US Vice Prez Biden awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Delhi declared free of bird flu after three months Amla becomes 8th batsman to score century in 100th Test Srinagar: Massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Several shops, 2 banks gutted in the fire. 18 fire tenders on spot

Coimbatore


Cbe Dst Police organise Kattu Pongal in tribal hamlets

Covai Post Network
January 13, 2017

Villagers from 21 tribal villages in and around Athikadavu came together to celebrate ‘Kaattu Pongal’ (forest Pongal) in Maanaru near Mulli Reserve Forest here on Friday.

According to police, more than 360 villagers participated in the Pongal celebration that was jointly organised by the Coimbatore District Police, Naxal Special Division, Forest Department Officials and Coimbatore District Home Guards.

As a part of the celebrations, various games and cultural events were held for the tribals and gifts was handed out.

A similar Kattu Pongal was held at Kondanur near Thudiyalur on Thursday.

