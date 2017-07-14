CBE-Pollachi-Podanur spl passenger train from tomorrow

Passenger special trains between Coimbatore and Pollachi and Podanur on the newly constructed Podanur-Pollachi Broad Gauge line will be launched from tomorrow, as announced by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu recently.

Train No 06081 Coimbatore-Pollachi special passenger train will leave Coimbatore at 1.35 p.m,and reach Pollachi at 2.45 p.m.

In return direction, Train no.06082 Pollachi-Coimbatore Special passenger will start from Pollachi at 3,05 p.m. to reach here at 4.15 p.m.

The train will stop at Podanur and Kinathukadavu in between.

Prabhu has announced to introduce the train, when he was here a fortnight ago.