CBE to get music training academy

Super Singer fame Anandu will start a music training academy at Coimbatore

Musician Anand Vaidyanathan, who brought out the singing talent of children through Vijay TV Airtel Super Singer programme, will start a music training centre, Anand Vaidyanathan Voice Academy at Coimbatore.

Addressing media today, he said that the new academy will train talented youth in Coimbatore on all aspects of music. Those who join the academy could choose any one of the three subjects, viz., film music, light music or devotional music. They would be trained under the direct supervision of Anand Vaidyanathan.

Basics of Indian and western music will be taught and they would be further trained in specially created auditoriums with modern acoustic and lighting arrangements to improve their talent.

The academy would start functioning from the last week of October and talented students from economically weaker sections would be provided scholarship.

They would be trained by experts so that students who get trained in the centre achieve success at the national and international level.