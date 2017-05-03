CBI set to appeal against Maran acquittal

Chennai: The CBI is said to be considering an appeal against the acquittal of Maran brothers in the Aircel-Maxis case and may make the move soon.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the special court’s order discharging former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his industrialist brother Kalanithi Maran, and others in the AircelMaxis deal case.

Lawyers associated with directorate said the appeal was filed against the trial court’s order in February. The case is likely to be listed soon for hearing.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini had, while discharging them, said no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of the accused was made out on the basis of the materials placed before it. The trial court had observed that since the accused were discharged in the case of scheduled offence registered by the CBI, the matter of the ED was `groundless’