CBI set to appeal against Maran acquittal

Chennai: The CBI is said to be considering an appeal against the acquittal of Maran brothers in the Aircel-Maxis case and may make the move soon.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the special court’s order discharging former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his industrialist brother Kalanithi Maran, and others in the AircelMaxis deal case.
Lawyers associated with directorate said the appeal was filed against the trial court’s order in February. The case is likely to be listed soon for hearing.
Special CBI Judge O P Saini had, while discharging them, said no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of the accused was made out on the basis of the materials placed before it. The trial court had observed that since the accused were discharged in the case of scheduled offence registered by the CBI, the matter of the ED was `groundless’
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….Read More
In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….Read More