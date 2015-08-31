CCF’s fund raiser for cancer patients

In order to raise funds for cancer patients who cannot afford treatment, the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation will host an exhibition cum sale of glassware and crockery at their premises in GKNM. Money that is raised from the sale of products will be used to treat cancer patients at the hospital.

Late Padmabushan Shri. K. Sreenivasan, who himself was a cancer patient realized the need of emotional support and psycho-social care and rehabilitation for cancer patients and their families. Back in 1991, his idea of establishing a cancer foundation for cancer patients was conceived. Thus, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) was established on 4 March 1991 at G Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital (GKNM).

Ever since it was established, CCF has stuck to their mission of creating and providing a field and an environment where human care and concern thrive and flourish. The main objective of this foundation is to provide counselling and guidance of cancer patients and their families.

“This foundation has till date provided individual counselling to about 65,347 patients, group counselling to about 96,243 patients and has conducted 820 awareness programs.” says Dr T. Balaji, managing trustee of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation.

This year CCF is celebrating their 25th year of existence. The trust has a lot of activities lined up as they enter their silver jubilee year of service to cancer affected families. In order to raise funds for their patients who cannot afford treatment, the trust is hosting an exhibition cum sale of glassware and crockery at their premises in GKNM. Money that is raised from the sale of products will be used to treat cancer patients at the hospital.

For sale are simple yet elegant looking tumblers made from glass, that are sold as individual pieces and as a set. There are dinner plates that are made from ceramic in various sizes for sale.

On the notice board for display are the art works of a few children cancer patients. The CCF encourages donations in cash and kind in order to support the various activities of the foundation. There is no occasion that remains uncelebrated by this foundation.

“Recently we celebrated Raksha Bandhan. We are getting ready to celebrate Cancer Rose Day that falls on 22 September.” says Reena, Administrative Officer, CCF.

Cancer Rose Day is celebrated to share the trauma that cancer patient’s go through. It all began in February 1994, when 12 year old Melinda Rose from Canada was diagnosed with Askin’s tumour, which is a rare form of blood cancer. Her parents were warned that she would not survive even a couple of weeks.

She networked with other children who were also cancer patients, their care givers. Her letters, poems and emails helped to bring cheer to her friends until her last breath. Since then September 22 is dedicated to all cancer patients, to share their trauma and to emphasise with their anguish and pain.