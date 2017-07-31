CCMC Commissioner inspects civic work in Ward 46

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan today inspected various civic work carried out in Ward 46 at Sitha thotam, Rajanaidu Sandu and Krishnaraj Colony areas that fall under the North Zone of the Corporation.
He also made surprise checks at several houses in the area and advised people to prevent water stagnation to avoid breeding of mosquitoes.
The Commissioner also urged the sanitary workers to maintain hygiene by cleaning the drainage channels regularly.
He also treated the water tanks at households with abate liquid to control breeding of mosquitoes.
He also inspected the construction of bridges in those areas for which the State Government has sanctioned Rs. 75 lakhs. Meanwhile he got petitions from the people and asked officials to take action on them based on priority.
The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...Read More
Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........Read More
There is a reason why they say, 'you are what you eat'. You may be extremely particular about your daily diet and exactly how many calories your system crunches down every day, but...Read More