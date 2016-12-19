FLASH NEWS MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources It is very shocking what OPS had said yesterday. So much of uncertainty is not good for the state: Kanimozhi I thought Jaya would come back; everyone said she was recovering. When I heard the news of her demise, we felt like we lost all power: OPS BJP is totally silent on OPS vs Sasikala. Governor has not performed his duty and its showing in poor light: Subramanian Swamy I am going by constitution and Sasikala has majority, that’s why she is entitled to be CM: Subramanian Swamy Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation

Coimbatore


CCMC Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan receives Digital India Silver Award 2016

Covai Post Network
December 19, 2016

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan received the Digital India Silver Award 2016 on behalf of the civic body from the Union Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics, and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, at a glittering function organised at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi.

The Digital India Silver award is being given to CCMC for innovative citizen engagement and free wifi schemes and services in its various offices and public places, including Race Course.

“The Corporation has been in the forefront of implementing e-governance and is offering online services for building plan approval, registration of civic complaints and issuance of birth and death certificates. The tax collection facility is also channelled through the digital mode,” said P Gandhimathi, Deputy Commissioner of CCMC, speaking to Covai Post.

“The Digital India Silver award is in recognition of the efforts of the civic body, which leveraged Information and Communication technology to solicit active public engagement in the process of governance. The e-governance initiatives have been expedited in the civic body after the incumbent Commissioner took charge,” Gandhimathi said.

The Digital India Awards are instituted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour excellence in e-governance initiatives in institutions across the nation.

