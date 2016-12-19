CCMC Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan receives Digital India Silver Award 2016

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan received the Digital India Silver Award 2016 on behalf of the civic body from the Union Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics, and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, at a glittering function organised at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi.

The Digital India Silver award is being given to CCMC for innovative citizen engagement and free wifi schemes and services in its various offices and public places, including Race Course.

“The Corporation has been in the forefront of implementing e-governance and is offering online services for building plan approval, registration of civic complaints and issuance of birth and death certificates. The tax collection facility is also channelled through the digital mode,” said P Gandhimathi, Deputy Commissioner of CCMC, speaking to Covai Post.

“The Digital India Silver award is in recognition of the efforts of the civic body, which leveraged Information and Communication technology to solicit active public engagement in the process of governance. The e-governance initiatives have been expedited in the civic body after the incumbent Commissioner took charge,” Gandhimathi said.

The Digital India Awards are instituted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour excellence in e-governance initiatives in institutions across the nation.