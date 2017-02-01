CCMC conducts anti-encroachment drive on NH 67

The City Corporation today conducted an anti-encroachment drive on National Highway 67.

The civic authorities, along with police personnel, removed encroachments and razed down illegal hoardings, roadside shops and houses built on government land.

According to sources, the Corporation, three weeks ago, had issued a notice to the residents of Kavundampalayam to vacate the Government land, which they had occupied illegally. However, the residents chose to ignore it.

Few people attempted to stage a protest. However, police prevented them and issued them a stern warning.