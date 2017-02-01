FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


CCMC conducts anti-encroachment drive on NH 67

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017

The City Corporation today conducted an anti-encroachment drive on National Highway 67.

The civic authorities, along with police personnel, removed encroachments and razed down illegal hoardings, roadside shops and houses built on government land.

According to sources, the Corporation, three weeks ago, had issued a notice to the residents of Kavundampalayam to vacate the Government land, which they had occupied illegally. However, the residents chose to ignore it.

Few people attempted to stage a protest. However, police prevented them and issued them a stern warning.

