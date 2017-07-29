CCMC seizes 191 kg plastic stuff, collects Rs 46,600 fine

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) seized 191 kg plastic products below the 50 microns in all the zones of city and imposed fines totaling Rs 46,600 on shop owners.

CCMC commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan ordered the officials to raid various shops in the city and confiscate plastic products below 50 microns which has been prohibited from May 1. The raids across the five zones were on from July 22 to 28.

Officials raided 445 shops and seized the products and advised shopkeepers to use eco-friendly bags.

Vijayakarthikeyan requested the public, shop owners and business people to co-operate with the raids and also avoid use of plastic bags.