29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

CCMC seizes 191 kg plastic stuff, collects Rs 46,600 fine

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) seized 191 kg plastic products below the 50 microns in all the zones of city and imposed fines totaling Rs 46,600 on shop owners.

CCMC commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan ordered the officials to raid various shops in the city and confiscate plastic products below 50 microns which has been prohibited from May 1. The raids across the five zones were on from July 22 to 28.

Officials raided 445 shops and seized the products and advised shopkeepers to use eco-friendly bags.

Vijayakarthikeyan requested the public, shop owners and business people to co-operate with the raids and also avoid use of plastic bags.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

maxsidebottom

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

3 Simple Yoga Poses After Dinner That Can Boost Digestion
May 05, 2017

Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...

Read More