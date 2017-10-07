CCMC seizes 21 kg plastic products, imposes Rs 6,900 fine

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) seized 21 kg of plastic products below the 50 microns in all the city zones and imposed fines totaling Rs 6,900 on shop owners.

CCMC commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan ordered the officials to raid various places and confiscate the plastic products below 50 microns, prohibited from May 1. The raids were held across 65 shops from September 30 to October 6.

Vijayakarthikeyan requested the public, shop owners and business people to cooperate and avoid use of plastic bags.

He also ordered the officials to continue the raid.