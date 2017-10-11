Cease Female Infanticide – Give Her The Birthright…

No no no,

Please I beg of you,

I am afraid,

I am already submerged in water,

It’s dark out here,

I can’t see anything

I can hear my mother crying;

What are you doing to us?

I can feel some

Sharp thing poking me,

Aaaaaaaaah!

MA MA MA…

It hurts, its……..very painful,

No no no,

Don’t, please don’t…

I am just a teeny weeny life,

Why are you so cruel with me?

What did I do to you?

If you don’t want me,

You needn’t even care…

Even throw me in an orphanage,

I’ ll be a princess

For those longing for me!

I am bleeding,

Why are you severing

My food and oxygen supply?

I am panting,

I can’t…

B-R-E-A-T-H-E…

What are you going

To do with me?

You are cutting my body,

My body is being chapped,

Blood is oozing out,

Its an excruciating pain!

I am just a small life form,

How will I tolerate

This much pain?

Just a while ago doctor aunty told mummy,

That mummy can’t feel the pain,

When she gets

Something called sedation,

Please give me at least that,

Its very

PAINFUL…

But now you are

Cutting me into pieces-

ALIVE! ! !

Why can’t you understand my pain?

I want to see my mother,

I have not seen her yet!

My mother will protect me,

MA MA MA…

Can’t you hear me ma?

Its very painful,

I can’t breathe,

I am suffocating…

It’s dark out here,

Ma please save me,

Ma Ma Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm……………..

………………SILENCE! ! !