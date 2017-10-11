Cease Female Infanticide – Give Her The Birthright…

No no no,
Please I beg of you,
I am afraid,
I am already submerged in water,
It’s dark out here,
I can’t see anything
I can hear my mother crying;
What are you doing to us?
I can feel some
Sharp thing poking me,
Aaaaaaaaah!
MA MA MA…
It hurts, its……..very painful,
No no no,
Don’t, please don’t…
I am just a teeny weeny life,
Why are you so cruel with me?
What did I do to you?
If you don’t want me,
You needn’t even care…
Even throw me in an orphanage,
I’ ll be a princess
For those longing for me!
I am bleeding,
Why are you severing
My food and oxygen supply?
I am panting,
I can’t…
B-R-E-A-T-H-E…
What are you going
To do with me?
You are cutting my body,
My body is being chapped,
Blood is oozing out,
Its an excruciating pain!
I am just a small life form,
How will I tolerate
This much pain?
Just a while ago doctor aunty told mummy,
That mummy can’t feel the pain,
When she gets
Something called sedation,
Please give me at least that,
Its very
PAINFUL…
But now you are
Cutting me into pieces-
ALIVE! ! !
Why can’t you understand my pain?
I want to see my mother,
I have not seen her yet!
My mother will protect me,
MA MA MA…
Can’t you hear me ma?
Its very painful,
I can’t breathe,
I am suffocating…
It’s dark out here,
Ma please save me,
Ma Ma Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm……………..
………………SILENCE! ! !
