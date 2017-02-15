Celebrate your heart break? Are we more cool with breakups?

Bengaluru: For most of us who watched Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, a break party sounded unusual and new. Like in the movie, we associated heart break with ‘crying buckets’ and wallowing in love but with time, even heart break is not the usual boring emotional drama. Millennials have a very cool way of dealing with break ups–a breakup party. “ The coolest song these days is break-up song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It resonates with us.

No one has the time to hold on to one’s past, you cry a bit and move on. That’s the spirit we youngsters carry.” says Shashank Tyagi, a school student. It is a belief that ending pave the way for new beginnings. “ A relationship ends only for a new one to begin. And with the second one, you are more wiser and more in control. Our generation doesn’t see it as the most devastating event. Or else, we wouldn’t have invented fun things like a break-up party. We are ofcourse more chilled out about relationships, less clingy to our love,” says Atmaja Chakraborty, a college student in Bangalore. In earlier times, people believed that the pain of rejection will never end. But a recent study says otherwise.

Dr Brian Boutwell, of Saint Louis University, said: ‘Our review of the literature suggests we have a mechanism in our brains designed by natural selection to pull us through a very tumultuous time in our lives. It says humans are ‘hardwired’ to overcome heartbreak and find new love.

The research shows people are programmed to get over romantic break-ups and move on to new relationships.” It is true that these days, we are getting requests for headgears saying ‘Good Riddance, ‘Single Again’. People are celebrating their independence, break up,” says N. Sangeetha, Stationary shop owner. “It is strange that for everything, we have a ritual, celebrating it, divorce is such a big event, how can we not mark it in our calendar,” questions Amrita Roy, Financial Analyst, Bangalore.