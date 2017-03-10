FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Central Bank, SUD launch novel scheme for senior citizens

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017

Central Bank of India, a public sector bank, and Star Union Dai-ichi (SUD) Life Insurance Company have jointly launched a scheme that would help senior citizens looking to liquefy their property.

As per the scheme, the bank offers mortgage loan against the residential property of senior citizens, which amount is used to purchase life time annuity from the insurer. The owner and spouse receive monthly annuity throughout their lifetime. After their demise, the insurance company returns the principal amount to the bank, said a press release.

“Central Bank is the only bank which offers the reverse mortgage for entire lifetime of the applicants and the applicants do not have to make any repayments during their lifetime,” it added.

The applicants should be above 60 years of age with or without an income stream. They must, however, own a residential property.

“The bank lends a mortgage loan on low rate of interest – lesser than education loan. After the demise of the beneficiaries and return of the principal amount from the insurance company, they give option to the heirs of the deceased to pay back the accrued interest and redeem the property. Otherwise they would sell the property, adjust the loan account, and pay surplus amount to the heirs. No other property or estate or assets or heirs of the beneficiaries is required to pay or settle the loan balance,” said Avni Boradia, Product Manager of Star Union Dai-ichi.

