Central team in TN to assess cyclone damage

A Central team was set to tour cyclone-hit areas in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, to assess the damage and submit a detailed report to the Union Government, based on which relief funds will be sanctioned.

According to sources, the inter-ministerial team, headed by a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, is visiting the State today and tomorrow to assess the damage caused by the massive December 12 cyclone.

The team, headed by Praveen Vashistha, Joint Secretary (LWE), in the Home Ministry, will be accompanied by senior officials of Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, Rural Development, Industries, HRD and visit different cyclone-hit districts of the State, official sources said.

The delegation will assess the damage caused by the cyclone to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors and submit its report to the Centre.

On the basis of the report, the Government will fix the compensation amount and provide financial assistance to the State concerned, sources said. At least 18 people were killed when cyclone Vardah hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 12.

The cyclone, that triggered strong winds of nearly 100 kmph, uprooted hundreds of trees and disrupted power supply lines besides land and air transport, throwing normal life out of gear.

Around 13,000 people had to take shelter in 100 different locations to escape the fury of the massive cyclone. According to sources, besides visiting the areas and assessing the damage, the Central team will also meet top officials of the State Government.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought Rs. 22,500 crore assistance for cyclone relief and restoration works.