Coimbatore


Centre action on Pongal holiday was due to party’s pressure on it: Tamilisai

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The Tamil Nadu BJP president, Tamilisai Sounderarajan, today said that the Centre reverted its decision on Pongal holiday due to the pressure exerted by the State party.

Talking to reporters here, Tamilisai said that she had held talks with the Union Labour Minister, Bandaru Dattatreya, on the issue and pressed for reverting the announcement.

The action of changing the decision from restricted to compulsory holiday for Central Government employees in Tamil Nadu was a clear indication that the Centre was not anti-Tamil Nadu or neglecting the State, she said.

“BJP will always stand by the people of Tamil Nadu and will not let down when their needs and interests are sidelined,” Tamilisai said.

On the problems being faced by farmers, she said that it was not enough to declare the State as drought-hit, but steps have to be taken to desilt water bodies, stop sand loot and also proper implementation of insurance scheme, considering the needs and plight of farmers.

She refused to comment on the reported remarks by party MP Subramanian Swamy on the need to change the State leadership.

