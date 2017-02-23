Centre ready to shelve hydro carbon project, if affecting farmers: BJP

Appealing to farmers not to get carried away by the misinformation spread by Left parties over the Hydro Carbon project in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, BJP National Secretary, H Raja, today said that the Centre was ready to reconsider it, if the project was against the interests of farmers.

Some vested interests and Left parties were opposing and indulging in propaganda against the project in Neduvasal, which would help to produce clean and green energy, conceptualised by the previous UPA government, Raja told reporters here.

Stating that this was one of the 31 projects across the country and only one in Tamil Nadu, to generate green energy, which was equal to green house energy without affecting the environment, Raja said that the Centre was willing to shelve it if the farmers found it affecting them.

He said that he along with experts will be going to Neduvasal on February 28 to meet the farmers and other stakeholders to elicit their opinion, and urged farmers not to get carried away by the propaganda by Left parties.

To a question on opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Isha Yoga Centre here to unveil the Adiyogi statue, Raja termed them anti-Hindus.

When it was pointed out that it was not a religion-based protest but concerned with environment and encroachment, Raja said that in that case why those people did not object when Sonia Gandhi visited Karunya University, which was also accused of encroachment.

This was purely anti-Hindu agitation by atheists and Left parties, he said, adding that Modi has the option to have his religious freedom and visit any place. If there is any encroachment, the Government and local authorities can take action, he said.

Raja also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action to check the spread of A (H1N1) virus across the State, which has already claimed 100 lives.