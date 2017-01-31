FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


Centre urged to roll back hike in registration fee for vehicles

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017

Members belonging to the Auto Workers Union, affiliated to AITUC, staged a demonstration near the railway junction here today condemning the steep hike in the fee for registration of all vehicles, driving license and other services provided to motorists, under the guise of rolling out automation.

Led by the Union’s District President Balakrishnan, the auto drivers urged the Centre to immediately roll back the hike. They also demanded that badges be given to the auto drivers without any condition attached to it. They also demanded that the autos seized by the officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) be immediately returned.

AITUC State Secretary C. Chandrakumar, District President Sevaiya, District Secretary Selvakumar and Deputy Secretary Durai Mathivanan spoke.

