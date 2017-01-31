Centre urged to roll back hike in registration fee for vehicles

Members belonging to the Auto Workers Union, affiliated to AITUC, staged a demonstration near the railway junction here today condemning the steep hike in the fee for registration of all vehicles, driving license and other services provided to motorists, under the guise of rolling out automation.

Led by the Union’s District President Balakrishnan, the auto drivers urged the Centre to immediately roll back the hike. They also demanded that badges be given to the auto drivers without any condition attached to it. They also demanded that the autos seized by the officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) be immediately returned.

AITUC State Secretary C. Chandrakumar, District President Sevaiya, District Secretary Selvakumar and Deputy Secretary Durai Mathivanan spoke.