Chain snatched from woman

Miscreants on a motorbike snatched a three-sovereign gold chain from a 58-year old woman near Podanur here on Thursday.
According to the police, Padmavathi (58) of Eachanari near Podanur was walking along the road with her sister when the miscreants came on a motorcycle, snatched the chain and fled.
A case has been registered and police said a hunt for the thieves has been intensified.
Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...Read More
There was a time when I used to skip breakfast because I couldn't squeeze out that time for it. Well, that can't be an excuse--I know. And then, there was a time I used to skip bre...Read More
Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...Read More