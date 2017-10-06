Chain snatched from woman

Miscreants on a motorbike snatched a three-sovereign gold chain from a 58-year old woman near Podanur here on Thursday.

According to the police, Padmavathi (58) of Eachanari near Podanur was walking along the road with her sister when the miscreants came on a motorcycle, snatched the chain and fled.

A case has been registered and police said a hunt for the thieves has been intensified.