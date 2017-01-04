FLASH NEWS MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


‘Chalk and talk days gone, interactions have more impact on students’

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017
“Interactive sessions have more impact on students. The days of chalk and talk are gone,” said Dr. Avinandan Mukerjee, Dean, School of Business, Clayton State University, Georgia, U.S.A.
He was addressing the Heads of the Department at the Sri Krishna Arts and Science College here today.
Appreciating the concept of campus recruitment in India, he said, “educational institutions must cater to the local needs and address the problems through educational process. Every course must have a global content. Outcome based education is very essential in terms of justifying their (students) invested money by imparting learning. When students are in educational institutions for three or five years, we must justify their investments in terms of development,” he said.
Avinandan will inaugurate a two-day national conference on viral marketing, organised by the college, tomorrow.
Around 87 papers related to various aspects of financial  services will be presented in the conference which will be attended by research scholars, professors and students from all over India.

The meeting was initiated by Dr. P. Babagnanakumar, Principal of the College.

