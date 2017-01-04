‘Chalk and talk days gone, interactions have more impact on students’

“Interactive sessions have more impact on students. The days of chalk and talk are gone,” said Dr. Avinandan Mukerjee , Dean, School of Business, Clayton State University, Georgia, U.S.A.

He was addressing the Heads of the Department at the Sri Krishna Arts and Science College here today.

Appreciating the concept of campus recruitment in India, he said, “educational institutions must cater to the local needs and address the problems through educational process. Every course must have a global content. Outcome based education is very essential in terms of justifying their (students) invested money by imparting learning. When students are in educational institutions for three or five years, we must justify their investments in terms of development,” he said.

Avinandan will inaugurate a two-day national conference on viral marketing, organised by the college, tomorrow .

Around 87 papers related to various aspects of financial services will be presented in the conference which will be attended by research scholars, professors and students from all over India.