Change.org petition draws 1.63 lakh supporters against V.K. Sasikala becoming CM

Even as V. K. Sasikala, AIADMK General Secretary, is preparing to assume the mantle of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Ministership, the public mood seems to be oscillating between outright opposition to stoic silence on the ongoing political drama, which is marked by many twists and turns.

While many are disillusioned with the imminent elevation of Sasikala as Chief Minister, others have taken to online forums to expressing their dissent and dismay.

In this situation, an online petition started on change.org has become the rallying point of Sasikala- baiters; the petition has been signed by 1,63,157 supporters till 4 pm on Tuesday and counting, which is seen as an overwhelming response, even by change.org’s standards.

Titled “Dissolve TN Government and stop Sasikala from becoming Tamil Nadu CM,” the petition was started by one PSR Tamilarasan just a couple of days back, on February 5. The petition states: “Sasikala who is involved in money laundering cases should not be allowed to lead an Indian State. Moreover, she has no political experience and is the reason for many corruption activities while Jayalalithaa was CM.”

“O. Panneerselvam, when he became CM, held some hope for the people of Tamil Nadu as he actively coordinated in the Jallikattu issue. Either OPS should continue as CM or the current government be dissolved and re-election ordered,” says the petition even as it has attracted massive support and comments from members of the public and netizens.

“What we have is a poor imitation of democracy, where sycophancy and money-power factionalism rule the roost. Sasikala is an outcome of that system,” says one supporter who has signed the petition.

While such vital issues like “Build Memorial at Dr. Abdul Kalam’s burial site,” which was started on 24 December, 2015, has attracted only 1,14,952 supporters, the “Dissolve TN Government…” petition has attracted over 1.63 lakh supporters within two days of its existence.

This petition is addressed to the President of India Pranab Mukherji, the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and the Election Commission of India, and it would be sent to them.

“The spontaneous outpourings of dissent only indicate the public mood of disillusionment with Sasikala bracing herself to don the Chief Minister’s mantle. The petitioners want nothing less than dissolving the present Government and calling for new elections, if the overwhelming response is any indication,” say political pundits Covai Post spoke to.