Coimbatore


Changes in train operations in Palakkad Division

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Some changes have been made in train operations in the Palakkad Division from February 23 to 27, due to the rebuilding of the railway bridge between Mankara and Lakkiti railway stations.

February 23

Coimbatore-Mettupalayam-Coimbatore Special Passenger Train Nos 06152 and 06153 are cancelled.

Train No. 56604 Shoranur-Coimbatore passenger is cancelled, while Train 56650 Kannur-Coimbatore passenger and Train No.56651 Coimbatore-Kannur passenger are partially cancelled between Shoranur Jn and Coimbatore Jn.

Train No.56605 Coimbatore-Thrissur passenger is partially cancelled between Coimbatore Jn and Shoranur Jn, while Train No.13352 Alapuzha-Dhanbad Express will depart from Alapuzha 90 minutes late at 07.30 hours, and will be delayed by 45 minutes between Shoranur Jn and Ottapalam stations, a Southern Railway release said.

Train No.12678 Ernakulam-Bengaluru Inter City Express will be delayed by 75 minutes between Mannanur and Ottapalam stations in Kerala from February 23.

On February 27:

Train 56650 Kannur-Coimbatore passenger and Train No.56651 Coimbatore-Kannur passenger will be partially cancelled between Shoranur Jn and Coimbatore Jn.

Train No.56605 Coimbatore-Thrissur passenger will be partially cancelled between Palakkad Jn and Thrissur.

Train No.22637 Chennai-Mangaluru West Coast Express will be delayed for 45 minutes at Palakkad Jn, the release said.

