Coimbatore


Chennai Airport gets new director

Covai Post Network
December 2, 2016

Chennai: G Chandramouli took charge as the new director of Chennai Airport on Thursday, following the retirement of Deepak Shastri.

Chandramouli was earlier serving as Chennai general manager (commercial) of the AAI Southern Region. A graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and MBA in Airline and Airport Management, Chandramouli started his career in AAI in 1989 as an electrical engineer at Vodadara Airport, Gujarat, and worked in Kozhikode, Bagdogra, Chennai and New Delhi. He worked as airport director in Pune, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram from July 2009 to June 2012.

It was during his tenure that the new international terminal in Thiruvananthapuram was formally inaugurated by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Later, he was transferred to central headquarters in New Delhi as general manager (commercial) and was appointed as managing director of the Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL), Kerala, on deputation for three years from July 2013 to July 2016.

