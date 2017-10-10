Chennai to host four-day tourism exhibition from October 12

More than 450 people, including 300 foreign nationals, would attend the rural festival event event at Samathur Nandavanam Grounds in Pollachi on Wednesday.

Organised by the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart as part of four day tourism exhibition, the event would showcase various dance and art forms of Tamil Nadu. The event would begin at 11 a.m. and end at 6.30 p.m.

The four-day tourism exhibition, would begin on October 12 at Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (Tamil Nadu chapter) in association with Tamil Nadu Travel Marta and supported by the Central and State Tourism Departments, this is the first time it is being conducted in the State to promote tourism sector here.

According to a press release, TTM , a global event for the stakeholders from the tourism sector, would exhibit the culture, heritage and leisure potentials of the State.