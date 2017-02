The Chennai-Coimbatore Cheran Express (Train No: 12673) would leave Chennai Central at 2 a.m.. tomorrow instead of 10.10 p.m. today.

According to Southern Railway officials, the delay was due to the late running of pairing train. The train was rescheduled by over seven hours on Friday because of the same reason.

The Cheran Express running from Coimbatore to Chennai Central was on schedule.