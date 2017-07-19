Child help desk, cab services App launched at Salem station

The Salem Division of the Southern Railways has launched a help desk for children and an App-based cab booking services at Salem Junction. The launch was done jointly by Chief Commercial Manager Priyamvada Viswanathan and Southern Railway DRM Hari Shankar Verma.

The help desk has been set up with support from NGOs ‘Railway Children India’ and Terre Des Hommes Core Trust. They will provide round-the-clock assistance.

Top officials of the NGOs said it had been identified that on an average, two to three children arriving at Salem Junction were unaccompanied, travelling alone in distress, ran away from home and separated from their family. “So, to assist them and restore them to their family or provide necessary assistance in coordination with the designated Government agencies, this helpline is being launched,” they said.

Priyamvada lauded the efforts of NGOs in coming forward to join hands with Southern Railway for assisting destitute children.

About the cab services App, she said the facility would help passengers book a cab to the destination of their choice either using the Ola Kiosks set up at the Salem Junction, or from the mobile Ola App. “This is the second such facility in Salem Division, after Coimbatore Junction, to assist rail passengers avoid paying non-fixed fares or being overcharged,” she said.

Salem Division has been leading in providing passenger amenities and services, she added.

“App-based cab booking services will be expanded to more stations in the division,” said Hari Shankar.